Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 169,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 350,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 2.05.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $774.10 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

