General Electric (NYSE:GE) Upgraded by TD Cowen to “Buy”

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous target price of $175.00. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Get General Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE

General Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GE opened at $156.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.93. The stock has a market cap of $171.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 1 year low of $93.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.