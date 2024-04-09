GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Up 4%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $7.03. 78,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,806,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Several research firms have commented on GDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in GDS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in GDS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in GDS by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in GDS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GDS by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

