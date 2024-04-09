Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.00.

NYSE GRMN opened at $149.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 12-month low of $94.89 and a 12-month high of $149.54.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 169.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

