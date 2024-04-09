Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.09.

GLPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.75%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,432,000 after buying an additional 555,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,969,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,259,000 after purchasing an additional 495,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,553 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,394,000 after purchasing an additional 282,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,183,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,054,000 after purchasing an additional 214,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

