FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Declares None Dividend of $2.50

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, March 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, April 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

FF stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $354.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.81. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.01 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 10.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 821.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

