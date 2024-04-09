Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Gap Up to $23.13

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.13, but opened at $23.78. Frontier Communications Parent shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 48,811 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 1.6 %
Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Communications Parent
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
- Trading Halts Explained
- 2 Furniture Stock Stocks to Sit on for Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.