Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Gap Up to $23.13

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.13, but opened at $23.78. Frontier Communications Parent shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 48,811 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.