Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $55.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,880,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,271,010. The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

