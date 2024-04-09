Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.78. 106,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,250. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.44, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -55.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.30.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

