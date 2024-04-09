Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.8% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.90. 22,496,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,585,378. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

