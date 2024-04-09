Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $4.75. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 3600834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

FSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,274 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 284,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 33,050 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth $1,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

