Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Fortune Financial Advisors LLC

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for 2.1% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $2.52 on Monday, hitting $68.39. 5,098,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,202,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,981. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

