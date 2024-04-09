Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 0.1%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 8,237,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 53,264,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 29,336 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 53,484 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

