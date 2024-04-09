Forbo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.32

Forbo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FBOHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3178 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This is an increase from Forbo’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Forbo Stock Performance
Shares of FBOHY stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. Forbo has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $41.16.
About Forbo
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forbo
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Penny Stock Quantum-Si Incorporated Readies For Lift-Off
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Ready to Squeeze
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- The Top 5 Analysts Ranked by Marketbeat and Stocks They Cover
Receive News & Ratings for Forbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.