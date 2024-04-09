Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) CEO Acquires $999,998.50 in Stock

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) CEO Clifford Starke bought 526,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $999,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,856.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Flora Growth Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLGC traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. 796,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,205. Flora Growth Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Flora Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Flora Growth to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

