Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $41.64.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

