Flare Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.47 Billion (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Flare has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $19.70 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flare has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 36,829,491,750 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 36,826,621,586.312805 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.04091742 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $29,293,130.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

