First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Holdings Cut by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,109,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.88. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $102.55.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

