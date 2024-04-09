First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Holdings Lessened by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 387,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF makes up about 9.6% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $11,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 283,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after buying an additional 162,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 42,261 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 38,537 shares during the period.

Shares of FEMB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.50. 27,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,772. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

