First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 23,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 55,395 shares.The stock last traded at $31.26 and had previously closed at $31.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $748.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.87.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $79.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

