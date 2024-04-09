First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

FCAP stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30. First Capital has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $100.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.62.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. First Capital’s payout ratio is 28.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Capital by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Capital by 99.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in First Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

