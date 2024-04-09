Financial Guidance Group Inc. Sells 8,016 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 12.4% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.97. 1,046,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,736. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.58.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

