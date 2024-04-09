Financial Guidance Group Inc. Has $2.39 Million Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 251.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,349 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,345,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,713,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,399,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,294,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4,724.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 267,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 261,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of XONE stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $49.45. 6,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,603. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $52.43.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.