Financial Guidance Group Inc. Cuts Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June accounts for approximately 3.6% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FJUN. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the fourth quarter worth $65,576,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 1,394.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 189,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 107.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after buying an additional 179,127 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 47.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 469,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after buying an additional 151,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 468.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 169,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 139,326 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FJUN traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,295 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69. The company has a market cap of $555.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.