Financial Guidance Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.6% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.27. 188,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.14 and a 200 day moving average of $168.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

