Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $7.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.0% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,449,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.88. 836,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,809. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

