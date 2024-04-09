Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 4.3% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,866,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,444. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.21.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

