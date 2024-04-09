Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $74.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

