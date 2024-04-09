Fetch.ai Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.19 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and approximately $189.38 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.59 or 0.00003776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00068795 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00023859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00015828 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 846,099,182 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

