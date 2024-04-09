Fei USD (FEI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $91,940.31

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $14.96 million and $91,940.31 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00014543 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001555 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00013936 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,534.37 or 0.99790802 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00011557 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00133944 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,733,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,475,091 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 15,733,758.69590239 with 15,475,091.3131401 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98229106 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $209,565.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.