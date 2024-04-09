FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Decreases Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 42,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 388,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

