Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

EXPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

Shares of EXPD opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.49. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $104.83 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $23,178,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,615,000 after purchasing an additional 115,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

