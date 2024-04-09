eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.56. 194,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,081,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPI. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

eXp World Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.67 and a beta of 2.29.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $983.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.40 million. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the second quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

