ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX) Increases Dividend to $1.28 Per Share

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 1.2785 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN’s previous dividend of $1.19.
ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BDCX opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69. ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $35.05.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN
- What is a Dividend King?
- 2 Furniture Stock Stocks to Sit on for Interest Rate Cuts
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Wendy’s Stock Could Be Your Best Passive Income Stock
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Cheap Stocks Insiders are Buying: Investors Should Avoid 1
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.