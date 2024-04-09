ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (HDLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN’s previous dividend of $0.04.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDLB opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

