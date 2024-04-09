ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (BDCZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.46 on April 22nd

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4599 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.44.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BDCZ opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B as of its most recent SEC filing.

