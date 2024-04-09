ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND) to Issue Dividend of $0.68

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.6772 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.66.

AMND stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64.

