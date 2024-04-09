ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND) to Issue Dividend of $0.68

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.6772 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.66.
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN Price Performance
AMND stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 2 Furniture Stock Stocks to Sit on for Interest Rate Cuts
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Wendy’s Stock Could Be Your Best Passive Income Stock
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Cheap Stocks Insiders are Buying: Investors Should Avoid 1
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.