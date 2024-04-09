Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 9th (AGI, AUGX, HLI, LUN, MC, MODN, MS, PIPR, RJF, TPG)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 9th:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$27.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$21.75.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.50.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

