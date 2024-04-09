Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,581.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,581.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.72.

Equinix Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $8.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $796.51. 290,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,478. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $848.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $800.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $672.88 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

