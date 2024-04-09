Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $291.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $273.00 to $291.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EFX. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Get Equifax alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equifax

Equifax Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $259.05 on Tuesday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.24. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 1,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $515,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $229,992,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,095,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.