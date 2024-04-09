Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

ENV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

NYSE:ENV opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,867.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,885,000 after purchasing an additional 687,202 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 63,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

