Enphase Energy’s (ENPH) “Positive” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.03.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $115.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $231.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,846,000 after purchasing an additional 192,854 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51,092 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,617,000 after acquiring an additional 25,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.