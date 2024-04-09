Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enovix by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,057 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Enovix by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,698,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Enovix by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,622,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after purchasing an additional 473,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Enovix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,622,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of Enovix stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,191. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Enovix Co. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,800.51% and a negative return on equity of 77.74%. The business had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENVX. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Enovix Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

