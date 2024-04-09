Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,052,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,298,737. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $16.04.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 115.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.