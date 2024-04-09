Energi (NRG) Market Cap Tops $14.41 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $14.41 million and approximately $594,229.81 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00068563 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00023852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00015769 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,569,893 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

