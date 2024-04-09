Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP) & Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Critical Review

Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Free Report) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Energem and Plug Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energem N/A -3.12% 0.92% Plug Power -153.57% -38.09% -24.82%

Volatility and Risk

Energem has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plug Power has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energem N/A N/A $50,000.00 $0.06 127.50 Plug Power $891.34 million 2.49 -$1.37 billion ($2.29) -1.42

This table compares Energem and Plug Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Energem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plug Power. Plug Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Energem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Plug Power shares are held by institutional investors. 64.2% of Energem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Plug Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Energem and Plug Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energem 0 0 0 0 N/A Plug Power 4 15 7 0 2.12

Plug Power has a consensus price target of $6.05, indicating a potential upside of 86.30%. Given Plug Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plug Power is more favorable than Energem.

Summary

Energem beats Plug Power on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Energem Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Energem LLC.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power. It also provides electrolyzers, a hydrogen generator for clean hydrogen production; liquefaction systems that provides liquid hydrogen to customers; cryogenic equipment for the distribution of liquified hydrogen, oxygen, argon, nitrogen and other cryogenic gases, including trailers and mobile storage equipment; and liquid hydrogen, an alternative fuel to fossil-based energy. The company sells its products through a direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

