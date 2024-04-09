Elizabeth P. Bruno Sells 2,415 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,415 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $144,924.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 326,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,573,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brady Stock Performance

NYSE BRC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,776. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.43. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 34.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,492,000 after buying an additional 1,259,342 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 422,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 856,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,293,000 after buying an additional 856,721 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 2,366.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,452,000 after buying an additional 792,094 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 2,520.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 465,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after buying an additional 447,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Brady during the second quarter worth approximately $11,731,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brady

Brady Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.