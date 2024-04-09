ELIS (XLS) Price Reaches $0.0479 on Top Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. ELIS has a market cap of $9.59 million and $119.55 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00014456 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001528 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00014190 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,185.89 or 0.99957266 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011530 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.35 or 0.00133423 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04791614 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $35,486.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.