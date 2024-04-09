ELIS Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. ELIS has a total market cap of $10.90 million and $76.96 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0545 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04791614 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $35,486.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

