Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded down $20.05 on Tuesday, reaching $757.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $363.04 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.50 billion, a PE ratio of 130.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $753.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $648.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,129 shares of company stock worth $94,364,735. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $700.00.

View Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.